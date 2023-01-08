Analysts Set Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CLZNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clariant Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. Clariant has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

About Clariant

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

