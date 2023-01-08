Head-To-Head Contrast: Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) vs. Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Macatawa Bank 34.68% 11.78% 1.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million 8.95 $2.70 million N/A N/A Macatawa Bank $82.33 million 4.62 $29.01 million $0.84 13.21

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Macatawa Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

0.1% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Bancorp and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats Berkshire Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

