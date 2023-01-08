Analyzing bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY)

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

bpost NV/SA pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Alps Alpine pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. bpost NV/SA pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alps Alpine pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. bpost NV/SA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

Profitability

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Alps Alpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost NV/SA N/A N/A N/A Alps Alpine N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost NV/SA 0 5 0 0 2.00 Alps Alpine 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for bpost NV/SA and Alps Alpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

bpost NV/SA presently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 20.63%. Given bpost NV/SA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe bpost NV/SA is more favorable than Alps Alpine.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Alps Alpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost NV/SA $5.13 billion 0.22 $296.72 million $1.47 3.89 Alps Alpine $7.15 billion N/A $204.35 million $1.11 16.49

bpost NV/SA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alps Alpine. bpost NV/SA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alps Alpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Alpine has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bpost NV/SA beats Alps Alpine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost NV/SA

(Get Rating)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. bpost NV/SA was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Alps Alpine

(Get Rating)

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor. Its products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, Encoder, aspherical glass lens with metal holder, HAPTIC reactor, trimagic converter, current sensor, magnetic sensor, millimeter-wave sensor, GNSS module, 5G NR module, power window switch, electric shifter, sound system, cabin controller, smart door trim, electric shifter, integrated display, premium sound speakers, and customized car products. The company also provides systems development, office, and financing and leasing services, as well as transportation, storage, and forwarding services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.