LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) vs. CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Financial Survey

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CN Energy Group. and LyondellBasell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CN Energy Group. $19.85 million 1.84 $1.30 million N/A N/A LyondellBasell Industries $46.17 billion 0.64 $5.61 billion $12.91 6.98

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for CN Energy Group. and LyondellBasell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A LyondellBasell Industries 4 12 2 0 1.89

LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus price target of $92.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2.81%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Profitability

This table compares CN Energy Group. and LyondellBasell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A LyondellBasell Industries 8.03% 39.88% 13.20%

Volatility and Risk

CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats CN Energy Group. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyolefins; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, acetyls, ethylene glycols, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. Further, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline and distillates; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

