Brokerages Set OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Target Price at $1.35

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2023

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCXGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCX. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

OncoCyte Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $46.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.64.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. Research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 345,330 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.