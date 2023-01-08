Brokerages Set OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Target Price at $1.35

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCX. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $46.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.64.

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. Research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 345,330 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

