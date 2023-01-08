Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Head to Head Analysis

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) and Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Decibel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Decibel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oncolytics Biotech and Decibel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Decibel Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Decibel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 424.93%. Given Decibel Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Decibel Therapeutics is more favorable than Oncolytics Biotech.

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Decibel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$20.99 million ($0.33) -4.85 Decibel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.82 million ($2.37) -1.07

Oncolytics Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Decibel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decibel Therapeutics has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Decibel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech N/A -73.94% -56.85% Decibel Therapeutics N/A -50.13% -36.41%

Summary

Decibel Therapeutics beats Oncolytics Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin. The company's lead gene therapy product candidate is DB-OTO to provide hearing to individuals born with profound hearing loss due to mutation of the otoferlin gene. It is also developing DB-ATO and AAV.201, a gene therapy program designed to restore balance in patients with bilateral vestibulopathy by regenerating lost hair cells within the vestibule; DB-020 for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AAV.103 to restore hearing in individuals with a gap junction beta-2 (GJB2) deficiency; AAV.104 to restore hearing in individuals with stereocilin (STRC) deficiency; and cochlear hair cell regeneration program, an AAV-based gene therapy that utilizes cell-selective expression of reprogramming factors to convert supporting cells into outer hair cells. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop gene therapies for monogenic forms of congenital hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Hearing Inc. and changed its name to Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2014. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

