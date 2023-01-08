RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives $661.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $661.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €860.00 ($914.89) to €885.00 ($941.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €598.00 ($636.17) to €619.00 ($658.51) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €480.00 ($510.64) to €470.00 ($500.00) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

RTLLF opened at $569.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $586.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.23. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $420.00 and a 1 year high of $978.79.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

