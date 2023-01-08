Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $455,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,851,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,485,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $455,787.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,851,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,485,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,741. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zeta Global Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $916,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $751,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 547,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Zeta Global has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

