Analysts Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) PT at $14.00

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.