Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Price Target at $90.00

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $75,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $379,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $75,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,331,557 shares of company stock worth $380,304,372. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORA opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

