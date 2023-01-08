Citizens (NYSE:CIA) versus China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Financial Analysis

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Citizens and China Life Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Citizens alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Citizens has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.8% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 11.96% 28.13% 2.42% China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens and China Life Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $250.55 million 0.44 $36.79 million $0.57 3.82 China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Summary

Citizens beats China Life Insurance on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

(Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S. residents in through independent marketing agencies and consultants. The Home Service Insurance segment offers final expense life insurance and property insurance policies to middle-and lower-income households, as well as whole life products in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This segment provides its products and services through funeral homes and independent agents. The company also provides health insurance policies. Citizens, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About China Life Insurance

(Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.