StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 30,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,383,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,932,219.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,383,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,932,219.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,612 shares of company stock worth $14,148,577. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

StepStone Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in StepStone Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in StepStone Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in StepStone Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

