Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $6.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,153.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 448,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 412,727 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,863,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

About Stitch Fix

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $403.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.93.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

