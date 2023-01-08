Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $64.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASO. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,701 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,478. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

