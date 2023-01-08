Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $156.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.71.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($170.21) to €145.00 ($154.26) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €94.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.4 %

SIEGY stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $87.51.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

