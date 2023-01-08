Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 103985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Specifically, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 102,743 shares of company stock worth $4,896,318 and have sold 383,048 shares worth $15,951,117. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Mizuho downgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,125 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

