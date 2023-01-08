The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07.

Insider Activity

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,200 shares of company stock worth $296,510 and sold 26,965 shares worth $1,238,951. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Liberty Braves Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

