Raymond James Lowers Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BFST. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $533.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.