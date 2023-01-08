Piper Sandler Lowers Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.36.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Allbirds has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $15.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

