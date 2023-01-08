Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.72. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

