SVB Leerink Increases bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $9.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
bluebird bio Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $651.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 142.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
