Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.09.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $159.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.89. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,500 shares of company stock worth $28,804,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.