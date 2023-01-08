Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.