Raymond James Lowers CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market cap of $602.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.05. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Insider Activity

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.88 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 30.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37,477 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 146,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 127,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 158,723.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 650,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

