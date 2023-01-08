Morgan Stanley Lowers Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $70.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.48 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBSH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CBSH opened at $69.50 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 67,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 50,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

