Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.30.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.00.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,690,000 after acquiring an additional 118,649 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $210,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

