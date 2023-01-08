Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 114,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 68,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

