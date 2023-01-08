Head to Head Survey: Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) vs. 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Udemy and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Udemy
|0
|3
|4
|0
|2.57
|17 Education & Technology Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Udemy presently has a consensus price target of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 61.77%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.
Volatility & Risk
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Udemy and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Udemy
|$518.16 million
|3.06
|-$80.03 million
|($1.08)
|-10.40
|17 Education & Technology Group
|$342.80 million
|0.29
|-$226.27 million
|($0.40)
|-4.90
Udemy has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
73.3% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Udemy and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Udemy
|-23.37%
|-36.30%
|-18.45%
|17 Education & Technology Group
|-9.52%
|-0.60%
|-0.39%
Summary
Udemy beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Udemy
Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
About 17 Education & Technology Group
17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
