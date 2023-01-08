Comparing Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Rating) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viewtran Group and Snap One’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Snap One $1.01 billion 0.60 -$36.40 million ($0.17) -47.00

Viewtran Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap One.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A Snap One -1.10% 5.14% 2.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Viewtran Group and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.3% of Snap One shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Viewtran Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Snap One shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Viewtran Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap One has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Viewtran Group and Snap One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewtran Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap One 0 2 2 0 2.50

Snap One has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.25%.

Summary

Snap One beats Viewtran Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viewtran Group

Viewtran Group, Inc. provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc. in November 2013. Viewtran Group, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts. In addition, the company offers software solutions consisting of OvrC system that provides integrators with a remote management and monitoring solution; Control4 OS3 for command and control of smart living systems; Parasol, a subscription-based service that gives homeowners and small businesses access to a continuous remote support service; and 4Sight, a remote system management software for end consumers. It sells its through integrators and distributors, as well as through e-commerce portal. The company was formerly known as Crackle Intermediate Corp. and changed its name to Snap One Holdings Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Snap One Holdings Corp. is a subsidiary of Hellman & Friedman, LLC.

