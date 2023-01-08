Sweetgreen (SG) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sweetgreen to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sweetgreen and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -3.57 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.87 billion $215.06 million 4.05

Sweetgreen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.04% -13.65% 2.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sweetgreen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen’s rivals have a beta of -5.49, meaning that their average share price is 649% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sweetgreen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 500 4096 5354 233 2.52

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus target price of 19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.79%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Sweetgreen rivals beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.