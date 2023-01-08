Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Beverage in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

FIZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $45.12 on Friday. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

