Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Glanbia Stock Performance

Shares of GLAPF stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

