Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROYUF. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Unibrew A/S from 575.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Unibrew A/S from 665.00 to 445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ROYUF opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $66.60.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

