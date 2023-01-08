Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) versus Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Critical Analysis

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Psychemedics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Akumin alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Akumin and Psychemedics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00 Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Akumin presently has a consensus price target of $0.63, indicating a potential downside of 26.47%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akumin is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Akumin has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Psychemedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -19.73% -46.21% -5.68% Psychemedics -7.77% -16.68% -9.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akumin and Psychemedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million 0.18 -$43.29 million ($1.65) -0.52 Psychemedics $24.91 million 1.13 -$670,000.00 ($0.36) -13.92

Psychemedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akumin. Psychemedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Psychemedics beats Akumin on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

(Get Rating)

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Psychemedics

(Get Rating)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl. Its testing results provide quantitative information that could indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data that could show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; and treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use. Psychemedics Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.