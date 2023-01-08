Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

NSRGY stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $135.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

