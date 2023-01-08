J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 213

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.57) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JSAIY. Exane BNP Paribas cut J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.53) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.78) to GBX 184 ($2.22) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.79%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

