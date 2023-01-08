Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna alerts:

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSKOF opened at 18.25 on Thursday. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a 1-year low of 18.25 and a 1-year high of 18.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 18.25.

About Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, processing, refining, storage, and wholesale of crude oil in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, and China. It operates through Refining, Petrochemical, Energy, Retail, and Upstream segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.