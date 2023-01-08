Reviewing AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AMTD Digital and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlight Financial 1 1 4 0 2.50

Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $3.46, indicating a potential upside of 198.13%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $25.28 million 167.91 $27.51 million N/A N/A Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 1.31 -$153.43 million ($4.40) -0.26

This table compares AMTD Digital and Sunlight Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AMTD Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlight Financial.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD Digital and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Sunlight Financial -334.33% -1.37% -1.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

