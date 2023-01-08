Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NENTF. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from SEK 500 to SEK 315 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SEB Equities cut shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. Viaplay Group AB has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

