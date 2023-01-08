ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.38) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.60) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($9.04) to €8.65 ($9.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.62) to €8.90 ($9.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PBSFY stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

