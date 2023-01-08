Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target Raised to €1,574.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from €1,525.00 ($1,622.34) to €1,574.00 ($1,674.47) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HESAY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,436.17) to €1,390.00 ($1,478.72) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,440.40.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $169.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.06. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $170.04.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

