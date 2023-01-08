Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) & Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Critical Contrast

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics $4.32 million 13.56 -$31.33 million ($0.80) -1.30 Dynavax Technologies $439.44 million 3.06 $76.71 million $2.07 5.09

Dynavax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Oncternal Therapeutics. Oncternal Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynavax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

16.7% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Dynavax Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 412.82%. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 124.54%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Dynavax Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics -2,178.29% -52.56% -48.51% Dynavax Technologies 44.35% 90.54% 31.88%

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Oncternal Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins. It is also developing ONCT-808, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells (CAR-T) product candidate that targets ROR1; and ONCT-534, a dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor product candidate for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate and other androgen receptor-driven cancers. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreements with the Regents of the University of California; Georgetown University; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Shanghai Pharmaceutical (USA) Inc.; and University of Tennessee Research Foundation. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration with Celularity Inc. to evaluate placental derived-cellular therapies targeting ROR1. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; agreement with Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.; and sublicense agreement with Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

