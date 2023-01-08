NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXGPF. Barclays reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.59) to GBX 7,000 ($84.34) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on NEXT in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($74.70) to GBX 5,700 ($68.67) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,505.43.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. NEXT has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $68.30.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

