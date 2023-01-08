Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SCBFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($9.64) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 540 ($6.51) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.64) to GBX 750 ($9.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $8.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Chartered will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

