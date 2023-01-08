Barclays Raises Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target to CHF 500

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from CHF 475 to CHF 500 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Swisscom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $569.00.

SCMWY stock opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $297.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

