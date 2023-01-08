Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $292.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHNGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

KHNGY stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 84.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

