TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given New €35.00 Price Target at Barclays

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €40.00 ($42.55) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TODGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TOD’S from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TOD’S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

TOD’S Stock Performance

TODGF opened at $33.92 on Thursday. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

