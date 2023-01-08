Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $39.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.
Several analysts have weighed in on KIGRY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kion Group from €58.00 ($61.70) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kion Group from €42.00 ($44.68) to €43.70 ($46.49) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Kion Group from €48.00 ($51.06) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
Kion Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of KIGRY opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $27.11.
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
