Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $39.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on KIGRY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kion Group from €58.00 ($61.70) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kion Group from €42.00 ($44.68) to €43.70 ($46.49) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Kion Group from €48.00 ($51.06) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Kion Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of KIGRY opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

Kion Group Company Profile

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

