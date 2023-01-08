ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $10.33 Average PT from Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ON24 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 Price Performance

ON24 stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.34. ON24 has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $17.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 28.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $53,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.