Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Price Target at C$136.00

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$136.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

BRP Stock Performance

DOO opened at C$104.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$109.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$1.29. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 12.5500004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

